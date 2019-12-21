ValuEngine Lowers BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XAIR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondAirInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25. BeyondAirInc . has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Amir Avniel acquired 8,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $29,999.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 470,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,351.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,590.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.