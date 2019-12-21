BidaskClub Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $39.21.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

