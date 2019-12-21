Swap (XWP) Hits Market Cap of $308,986.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Swap has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a total market capitalization of $308,986.00 and approximately $222,787.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

