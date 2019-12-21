Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.95. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750,661 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $141,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $59,323,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after buying an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

