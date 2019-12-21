$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ALRS stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Alerus Finl Cp has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

