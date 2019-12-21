Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold also posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 962,270 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,017,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

