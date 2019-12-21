Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 126.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 18.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 42.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. Entegris has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

