Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Recon Technology an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCON. ValuEngine raised Recon Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

