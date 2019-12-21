Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $19,633,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,814,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after acquiring an additional 512,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,354,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,030 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 832,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

