Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. Colfax also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of CFX opened at $35.57 on Friday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

