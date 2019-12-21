Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.12-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.10.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.88.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

