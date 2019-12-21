RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

RF Industries stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.19. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

