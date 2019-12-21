Analysts Expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Timken reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

NYSE TKR opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. Timken has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $58.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $253,833.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick purchased 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.73 per share, for a total transaction of $62,379.59. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Timken during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

