iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1091 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $52.65 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

