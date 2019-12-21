iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $25.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

