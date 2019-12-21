iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

