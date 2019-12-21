iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 26th

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IBHD opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares CMBS ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares CMBS ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 26th
iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 26th
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.93 on December 26th
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.93 on December 26th


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report