iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 26th

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IBHD opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.