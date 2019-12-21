iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IGOV opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

