iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.93 on December 26th

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.9271 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of LEMB opened at $43.45 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

