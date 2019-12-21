iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 26th

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1245 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

SLQD opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

