iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.