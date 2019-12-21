Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 26th

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0397 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a twelve month low of $448.20 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Dividend History for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

