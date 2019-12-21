iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 26th

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

