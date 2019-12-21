iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on December 26th

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2173 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $113.78 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.61 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day moving average is $113.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Dividend History for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares CMBS ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares CMBS ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th
iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 26th
iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 26th
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.93 on December 26th
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.93 on December 26th


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report