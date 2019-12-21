Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MGA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup set a $63.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Magna International stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

