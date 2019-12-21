Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $336.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.23.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average of $251.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

