Morgan Stanley Upgrades Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) to “Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $138.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $113.00.

HRC stock opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $114.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after buying an additional 1,135,168 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.