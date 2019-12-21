Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KIM. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.