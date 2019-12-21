Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MNLO stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.