Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Maverix Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.56.

MMX stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $470.93 million and a P/E ratio of 87.20.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,350,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.