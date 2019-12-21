Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 204,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,500,829.50. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 125,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,145,913.00. Insiders have sold a total of 899,822 shares of company stock worth $15,583,272 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

