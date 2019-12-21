Cott (NYSE:COT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $13.39. Cott shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 385,283 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cott has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cott Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cott by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,140,000 after purchasing an additional 380,191 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 15.2% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,522,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after buying an additional 729,589 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 35.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,428,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after buying an additional 1,412,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 19.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,090,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after buying an additional 654,667 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the period.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

