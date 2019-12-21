AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.23

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.23 and traded as high as $99.75. AMETEK shares last traded at $99.43, with a volume of 37,558 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,130 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,038 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 197.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

