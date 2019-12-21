Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.89

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.89 and traded as high as $154.90. Kansas City Southern shares last traded at $153.97, with a volume of 28,003 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

