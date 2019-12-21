Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.89

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.89 and traded as high as $154.90. Kansas City Southern shares last traded at $153.97, with a volume of 28,003 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Paragon Shipping Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Paragon Shipping Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Cott Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94
Cott Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94
AMETEK Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.23
AMETEK Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.23
Entropic Communications Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.42
Entropic Communications Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.42
Kansas City Southern Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.89
Kansas City Southern Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.89
Illinois Tool Works Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.72
Illinois Tool Works Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.72


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report