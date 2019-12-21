Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.72

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $157.72 and traded as high as $179.10. Illinois Tool Works shares last traded at $178.30, with a volume of 39,755 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after buying an additional 288,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

