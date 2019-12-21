Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81, 310 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCPAF)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

