Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $4,944,000.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.20, a PEG ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.73. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $69.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,653,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 224,195 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

