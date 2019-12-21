Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.92

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $22.00. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 6,229 shares.

HOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a PE ratio of 710.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($4.43). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $713.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,654.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

