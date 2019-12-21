XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 373,195 Shares

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of XOMA opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. XOMA Corp has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $214.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

