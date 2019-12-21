Scott D. Cook Sells 112,022 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

INTU stock opened at $267.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

