Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin Sells 1,000,000 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $6,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $6,490,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,793,757 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $10,583,166.30.

On Friday, November 15th, Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $13,325,707.72.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. Research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BDSI. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,621 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 1,225,038 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 529.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 999,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 841,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 793,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

