Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

IHG stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $71.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.