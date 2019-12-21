Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $129,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

