Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
NWPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.
NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
