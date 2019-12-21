Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.