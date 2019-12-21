MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub cut shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MNOV opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MediciNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MediciNova by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MediciNova by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MediciNova by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pacific Premier Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Pacific Premier Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Northwest Pipe Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
Northwest Pipe Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
MediciNova Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
MediciNova Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
National Instruments Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub
National Instruments Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub
Radian Group Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.76
Radian Group Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.76
Alexco Resource Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Alexco Resource Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report