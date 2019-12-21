National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NATI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in National Instruments by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

