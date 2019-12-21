Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.76

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.76 and traded as high as $25.69. Radian Group shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 96,801 shares traded.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

