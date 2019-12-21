Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 104,666 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.