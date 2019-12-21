McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. McClatchy shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of McClatchy in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.38. The company had revenue of $167.44 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McClatchy stock. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in shares of McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,633 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G owned 5.57% of McClatchy worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McClatchy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

