ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.31

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.50. ReneSola shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1,005 shares.

SOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barlow Todd bought 21,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $489,158.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ReneSola by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

